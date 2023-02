Moore (upper body) will be unavailable Sunday against the Rangers, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Moore hasn't been ruled out yet for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg. He has notched seven goals, 20 points, 123 shots on net and 44 hits in 42 games this season. Kevin Fiala has been playing alongside Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson during Moore's absence.