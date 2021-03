Grosenick has been added to the Kings' active roster ahead of Friday's clash with Colorado, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Cal Petersen was also activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, so at this point it isn't clear which netminder will start against the Avalanche. Grosenick was fantastic in his season debut Wednesday against Anaheim, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 5-1 victory.