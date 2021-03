Grosenick was assigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Grosenick wasn't expected to play at all with the big club, mostly because Cal Petersen emerged as a viable 1B to Jonathan Quick. In turn, Grosenick should slot into the No. 1 role in the minors. Over the last two seasons with AHL Milwaukee, he recorded a .920 save percentage and a 44-29-4 record.