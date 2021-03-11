Grosenick stopped 33 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Grosenick entered Wednesday with just two NHL games under his belt in November of 2014. The 31-year-old netminder started because Jonathan Quick (upper body) and Cal Petersen (COVID-19 protocol) were both unavailable. Grosenick was excellent throughout the game, with only Sam Steel beating him on an odd-man rush in the second period. It's been an eventful year for Grosenick, who was previously claimed on waivers by the Oilers before the Kings claimed him back in February. He will likely be the primary starter until one of Quick or Petersen is ready to return.