Grosenick signed a contract with the Kings on Saturday.

The 31-year-old netminder has played in just two NHL games during his career, but he's been a fantastic AHL goalie. Last season with AHL Milwaukee, Grosenick posted a .920 save percentage, a 2.29 GAA and a 20-9-3 record. He won't get an opportunity with the big club unless either Jonathan Quick or Cal Petersen get hurt, but he should give AHL Ontario a chance to win every night, something that will be key to developing the Kings' prospects.