Grosenick was put on waivers Friday in order to assign him to the Kings' taxi squad.

Grosenick was brought up to the Kings' main squad because Cal Petersen was out with COVID issues, and as the No. 3 man on the totem pole, he was always going to be heading down as soon as Petersen was deemed fit to play. Grosenick isn't likely to see action unless something happens to both Jonathan Quick and Petersen, so he'd only be an option in daily leagues, and only if the day ever comes when both of the Kings' regular goalies are deemed unable to play.