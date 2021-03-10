Grosenick will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Jonathan Quick (upper body) is still out, and Cal Petersen was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Wednesday. In turn, Grosenick will make his Kings debut in his first NHL appearance since the 2014-15 season. The 31-year-old was outstanding in the AHL last season, recording a .920 save percentage and a 20-9-3 record. It's a favorable matchup to make the NHL leap, as the Ducks rank 29th in the league with 2.31 goals per contest.