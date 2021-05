Grosenick allowed five goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Grosenick looked like he might just spoil the Avalanche's bid for the Presidents' Trophy with a strong first period. The magic wore off in the second period, when the Avalanche struck for five unanswered goals. Grosenick allowed six goals on 77 shots across two appearances this season. The 31-year-old journeyman is set for free agency in the offseason.