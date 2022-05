Stecher scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Stecher has posted multiple points in each of his two playoff outings. He's up to two goals and two assists in those games after producing just three points in 29 regular-season contests. The 28-year-old will likely continue to play -- there's little reason to take him out of the lineup while he's hot.