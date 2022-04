Stecher posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Stecher's first point in 12 games since he was traded from the Red Wings to the Kings at the deadline. The 28-year-old has been a regular presence in the Kings' lineup after missing nearly three months to a wrist injury earlier in the year. He's posted just three points, 48 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating in 28 contests overall.