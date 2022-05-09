Stetcher scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Stecher had the Oilers' second tally of the game and added a helper on a Carl Grundstrom empty-netter. During the regular season, Stecher had only three points in 29 games between the Red Wings and the Kings, so we wouldn't expect him to add many multi-point efforts going forward. He may not even be guaranteed a place in the lineup, though he could stick as a veteran presence on the third pairing.