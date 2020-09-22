The Kings have loaned Madden to Eisbaren Berlin of the DEL, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Madden spent the 2019-20 season at Northeastern University, racking up 19 goals and 37 points as a sophomore. The 2018 third-round pick penned his entry-level deal with LA in March, so he won't be returning to Northeastern for his junior year, but he's likely still at least a year away from carving out a significant role with the Kings. He will, however, be brought back to North America ahead of LA's training camp for the 2020-21 campaign.