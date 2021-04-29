site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Tyler Madden: Jumps up to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Madden was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Madden is a long-shot to see any NHL action in 2020-21. The 21-year-old will likely return to AHL Ontario in the near future.
