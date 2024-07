Madden signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Kings on Monday.

Madden has spent the last four years with AHL Ontario but has yet to make his NHL debut. He tallied 15 goals and 34 points in 71 games last season before chipping in another seven points in eight playoff appearances. The 24-year-old will likely spend most of his time at the AHL level during the 2024-25 campaign.