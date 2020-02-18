Kings' Tyler Madden: Traded to Kings organization

The Canucks traded Madden to the Kings along with Tim Schaller, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional pick in 2022 in exchange for Tyler Toffoli on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Vancouver selected Madden with the 68th-overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He's tallied 19 goals and 37 points in 27 games so far during his sophomore year with Northeastern University. The 20-year-old center has top-six potential but may not be ready to fight for an NHL roster spot until 2021.