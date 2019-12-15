Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Another two-point night
Toffoli had a goal and an assist with four shots in two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss versus Pittsburgh.
Toffoli has now registered two points in each of the last three games, picking up two goals and four assists in that stretch. He also boasts a plus-6 rating in those three games. Toffoli's points have come in bunches all season long, and the 27-year-old now has eight goals and 19 points in 33 games.
