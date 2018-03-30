Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Contributes two assists in win

Toffoli had two assists and fired five shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Toffoli continues to be a very reliable second-line winger, putting up 24 goals and 46 points in 78 games. The Kings are sitting in a playoff berth and the steady offensive production from Toffoli is one of the reasons why. The sniper's lethal goal-scoring ability makes him a great fantasy play in most formats.