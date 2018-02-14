Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Ends 13-game goalless stretch

Toffoli scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.

After going 13 games without a goal and recording just a single assist, this multi-point showing was long overdue. Toffoli is notoriously streaky, and with just 19 goals and 14 assists through 56 games this year, he'll need a heater to approach his career-best showing during the 2015-16 campaign (31 goals and 58 points).