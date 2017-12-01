Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Finds twine in victory

Toffoli potted his 11th goal of the season and fired four shots on goal in Thursday's win over Washington.

Toffoli is putting together an impressive season, managing 17 points through the first 26 contests. After a down year in 2016-17, the sniper is producing more like the 31-goal stud he was two seasons ago. His lethal sniping ability and power-play production make him worth owing in most fantasy formats.