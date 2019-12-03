Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Gathers helper
Toffoli produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.
Toffoli recorded the secondary assist on a Nikolai Prokhorkin goal in the second period. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Toffoli, who now has 13 points through 27 games. He's been a bit streaky this season -- fantasy owners will hope this is the start of more productive outings in the near future.
