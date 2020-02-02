Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Gets goal after review
Toffoli posted a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.
Originally, the play was not ruled a goal, but the referees overturned that decision on review. Toffoli now has 14 tallies and 29 points through 52 games. He's added 142 shots, seven power-play points and a minus-7 rating this season.
