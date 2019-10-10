Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Goals in consecutive games
Toffoli scored a goal on four shots and dished two hits in Wednesday's 8-2 blowout loss to the Canucks.
There were few positives for the Kings in the brutal loss, but Toffoli briefly gave them hope by cutting the deficit to 3-1 in the second period. The winger has three points in as many games, and he's added 10 shots on goal and seven hits in a solid opening week of the year.
