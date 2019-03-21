Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Healthy enough to play

Toffoli (illness) will be in the lineup against the Sharks on Thursday, Dan Greenspan of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli returns to action after missing just one game due to illness. The winger figures to return to a top-six role, in addition to lining up on the power play. Despite averaging 2:02 of ice time with the man advantage, the Ontario native has just three power-play points to show for it.