Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Iron man performance in 2017-18

Toffoli recorded 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games during 2017-18, while averaging 16:07 of ice time.

Although Toffoli got off to a strong start to the year posting 15 points in his first 20 games, he couldn't keep up the high pace for the rest of the season, but impressively suited up for every contest including playoffs. The 25-year-old did have a strong 51.5 Corsi, but did start 58 percent of his shifts in the offensive end which certainly helped his points total. The loss of Jeff Carter seemed to hurt Toffoli as well, as he had 18 points in 26 games when Carter was skating next to him on the second line, and just 29 points in 55 games when he was sidelined. Toffoli will return to Los Angeles next season, and should once again line up in the top six and have a power-play presence.