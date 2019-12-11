Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Leads Kings with one of each
Toffoli scored a goal, supplied an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Toffoli was demoted to the fourth line alongside Michael Amadio and Matt Luff for Tuesday's game, but he didn't play like it. Toffoli was on the ice for all of the Kings' goals, and his second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old moved to 15 points (seven scores, eight helpers) in 31 games this season. Few Kings are worth fantasy attention, but Toffoli would be if he could string a few good performances together.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.