Toffoli scored a goal, supplied an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Toffoli was demoted to the fourth line alongside Michael Amadio and Matt Luff for Tuesday's game, but he didn't play like it. Toffoli was on the ice for all of the Kings' goals, and his second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old moved to 15 points (seven scores, eight helpers) in 31 games this season. Few Kings are worth fantasy attention, but Toffoli would be if he could string a few good performances together.