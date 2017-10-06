Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Lights lamp in opener

Toffoli scored a goal on one of his game-high seven shots in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

Toffoli was the most dangerous player on the ice all night, but had nothing to show for it until he finally broke through against Philadelphia goalie Michal Neuvirth with 2:21 remaining in the game. The 25-year-old forward scored just 16 goals last year after topping 30 in 2015-16, but looks primed for a bounce-back campaign after this tremendous debut.