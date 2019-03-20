Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Misses practice
Toffoli (illness) was not on the ice for the Kings' morning skate, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports
With just two points in his past 16 games, Toffoli has been a total non-factor in fantasy circles since Valentine's Day. Odds are he wasn't in your lineup at this point anyway, given his lack of production, but if he was, it's time to bench him at least until he's over this sickness.
