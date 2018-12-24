Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Nets overtime winner
Toffoli scored 1:40 into overtime Sunday, lifting his team to a 4-3 win over Vegas.
Toffoli needs to petition the NHL to play against Vegas every night, because that's currently the only team he can score against. In his past 16 games, he's scored in two of them: the two games against the Golden Knights. His last point against someone other than Vegas came on Nov. 21 against Colorado, so it's pretty obvious that he's a long way from being a useful option in any fantasy format.
More News
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores fifth goal in win over Hawks•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Registers goal, assist Tuesday•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Producing for struggling Kings•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots first goal of season•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots two Monday•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Ironman performance in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...