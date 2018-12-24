Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Nets overtime winner

Toffoli scored 1:40 into overtime Sunday, lifting his team to a 4-3 win over Vegas.

Toffoli needs to petition the NHL to play against Vegas every night, because that's currently the only team he can score against. In his past 16 games, he's scored in two of them: the two games against the Golden Knights. His last point against someone other than Vegas came on Nov. 21 against Colorado, so it's pretty obvious that he's a long way from being a useful option in any fantasy format.