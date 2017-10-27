Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Nets third goal of season Thursday

Toffoli potted his third goal of the season in Thursday's win over Montreal.

It was the first goal in six games for Toffoli, who had been getting his chances. The 25-year-old sniper has put up six points through 10 contests and is locked into a top-six role. Now that he got involved in the goal-scoring Thursday, look for things to pick up for Toffoli. He can be one of the game's most lethal snipers when he's at his best.