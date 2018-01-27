Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Offensive production regressing
Toffoli has accumulated 18 goals and 12 assists through 49 games, but he's still on pace for a career low in points for a single season.
Toffoli's shooting percentage of 11.8 isn't the problem, especially considering he's averaging over three shots per game. It's his assist totals that are lacking, and that is a bit of a head scratcher since the top-six winger is taking 62 percent of his even-strength shifts in the offensive zone this campaign. If Toffoli can start finding ways to get his teammates more involved, that should be the key to a strong second half for the 25-year-old sniper, who amassed 31 goals over a full season in 2015-16.
