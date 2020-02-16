Kings' Tyler Toffoli: One-man offensive show
Toffoli registered a hat trick and fired a team-leading five shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday.
Toffoli earned a measure of history with his performance, becoming the first NHL player ever to score a hat trick in an outdoor game. His second tally came with 55 seconds left in regulation and broke a 1-1 deadlock, and then he sealed the win -- and the hat trick -- 50 seconds later with an empty-netter. Toffoli has enjoyed a solid season despite the Kings' offensive woes, supplying 18 goals and 34 points in 58 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.