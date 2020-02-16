Toffoli registered a hat trick and fired a team-leading five shots in a 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Toffoli earned a measure of history with his performance, becoming the first NHL player ever to score a hat trick in an outdoor game. His second tally came with 55 seconds left in regulation and broke a 1-1 deadlock, and then he sealed the win -- and the hat trick -- 50 seconds later with an empty-netter. Toffoli has enjoyed a solid season despite the Kings' offensive woes, supplying 18 goals and 34 points in 58 games.