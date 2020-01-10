Kings' Tyler Toffoli: One of each in win
Toffoli scored a goal and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Toffoli set up Ben Hutton in the first period and then scored one of his own 3:43 later. The 27-year-old forward now has three goals and three helpers in his last six games. Toffoli is at 27 points, 110 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 45 appearances overall -- with the recent hot run factored in, he's playing his way onto the fantasy radar.
