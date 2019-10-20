Play

Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Opens scoring Saturday

Toffoli netted a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Toffoli needed only 1:15 in the contest to put the Kings ahead, and they never looked back from there. The 27-year-old has registered five points, 24 shots on goal and 11 hits in eight contests this year.

