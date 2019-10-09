Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Opens scoring Tuesday
Toffoli produced a goal and an assist with four shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.
Toffoli's first two points of the season came in the first period, as he scored the opening goal and helped out on Sean Walker's tally. The 27-year-old finds himself on the third line to start this season after registering only 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 82 contests last season. He was plagued by a 5.8 percent scoring rate, just over half of his career mark of 10.1 percent.
