Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Picks apple in win

Toffoli registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

With a goal, four helpers and 19 shots in his last seven games, Toffoli has picked up the pace near the end of the season. It's still been a tough year for the 26-year-old winger, who has 34 points in 80 games this season.

