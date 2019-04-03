Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Picks apple in win
Toffoli registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Coyotes.
With a goal, four helpers and 19 shots in his last seven games, Toffoli has picked up the pace near the end of the season. It's still been a tough year for the 26-year-old winger, who has 34 points in 80 games this season.
