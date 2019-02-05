Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Plays hero in OT
Toffoli scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.
His ninth goal of the season, and second GWG, came just 25 second into the extra period. Toffoli's production this year has been sluggish, but he's found a little spark lately, scoring two goals and six points in his last six games.
