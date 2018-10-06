Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots first goal of season

Toffoli found twine Friday in a 3-2 overtime home loss to the Sharks.

Toffoli put the puck past Martin Jones after the puck skipped off the end boards and met the winger at a sharp angle near the doorstep. The Kings' second-round (47th overall) pick from 2010 lit the lamp 24 times with a team- and career-high 251 shots last season, so he's usually not a bad alternative to captain Anze Kopitar if you're looking to save DFS game dollars and prefer to stick with the Kings.