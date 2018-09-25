Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots two Monday

Toffoli scored twice in Monday's 4-1 preseason win over Vancouver.

Toffoli opened the scoring with the only first-period goal for either team, and he added another tally in the middle frame. He'll have trouble earning a top-six role if he sticks at right wing with Dustin Brown and newly-acquired Ilya Kovalchuk ahead of him, but Toffoli should still see significant ice time if he can carry this strong form over into the regular season.