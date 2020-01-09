Toffoli generated an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Toffoli found Anze Kopitar for the goal at 2:01 of the first period. With points in four of his last five games, Toffoli is thriving in a top-line role. He's up to 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers) in 44 appearances this season. The pending unrestricted free agent may end the year in a different sweater -- his solid performance on a weak team has undoubtedly boosted his trade value both in the real world and fantasy.