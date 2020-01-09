Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Produces assist Wednesday
Toffoli generated an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Toffoli found Anze Kopitar for the goal at 2:01 of the first period. With points in four of his last five games, Toffoli is thriving in a top-line role. He's up to 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers) in 44 appearances this season. The pending unrestricted free agent may end the year in a different sweater -- his solid performance on a weak team has undoubtedly boosted his trade value both in the real world and fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.