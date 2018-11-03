Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Producing for struggling Kings
Toffoli has recorded seven points in 12 games.
Toffoli has played well despite LA's collective struggles and is tied for third on the team with seven points. The Kings, meanwhile, stumbled out of the gates, going 3-8-1 in their first dozen games of 2018-19. Even if his team continues to trend downwards, Toffoli should put up enough points to warrant daily fantasy consideration.
