Toffoli registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Toffoli sprung Alex Iafallo on the rush for the Kings' lone goal of the game. Through 42 games this season, Toffoli has 24 points (11 markers, 13 helpers). He's added 104 shots and 16 PIM. The 27-year-old will likely suit up for his 500th career game Monday versus the Blue Jackets.