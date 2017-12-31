Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Racks up three points against Canucks

Toffoli potted his 17th goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

With the tally, Toffoli has already scored more goals than he did all of last season (16). The 25-year-old is having arguably his best season to date and is thriving on the second line and second power-play unit. He's fired 123 shots on goal through 39 contests and is sporting a plus-14 rating, making him a well-rounded fantasy stud. The sniper is one of the more reliable fantasy wingers in the game right now.