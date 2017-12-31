Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Racks up three points against Canucks
Toffoli potted his 17th goal of the season and added two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
With the tally, Toffoli has already scored more goals than he did all of last season (16). The 25-year-old is having arguably his best season to date and is thriving on the second line and second power-play unit. He's fired 123 shots on goal through 39 contests and is sporting a plus-14 rating, making him a well-rounded fantasy stud. The sniper is one of the more reliable fantasy wingers in the game right now.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...