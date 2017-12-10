Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Racks up two points in victory
Toffoli scored his 14th goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.
Toffoli picked up an assist Thursday night against Ottawa and followed up with a great offensive showing Saturday to propel the Kings to their eighth straight win. He's scored four times during this winning streak and is now up to 14 goals in 31 games on the season. The sniper is sporting a tidy plus-12 rating and scoring at a terrific rate, so get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...