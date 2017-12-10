Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Racks up two points in victory

Toffoli scored his 14th goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Hurricanes.

Toffoli picked up an assist Thursday night against Ottawa and followed up with a great offensive showing Saturday to propel the Kings to their eighth straight win. He's scored four times during this winning streak and is now up to 14 goals in 31 games on the season. The sniper is sporting a tidy plus-12 rating and scoring at a terrific rate, so get him in your lineup.