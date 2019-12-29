Toffoli potted a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli tied the game at two at 6:46 of the third period, but Elias Pettersson restored the lead for the Canucks only 19 seconds later. The tally snapped a four-game drought for Toffoli, who now has 10 goals and 22 points in 40 contests this season. The 27-year-old has added 98 shots on goal and 16 PIM.