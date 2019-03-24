Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Reaches 30 points

Toffoli dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Toffoli, like many of his Kings teammates, has had a down season with 30 points (12 goals, 18 helpers) in 74 appearances. What's really hurt fantasy owners is Toffoli only having three power-play points this season, after recording 12 of his 47 points from 2017-18 on the man advantage. With 206 shots this year, his lack of success can be mostly chalked up to a 5.8 shooting percentage, down from his career average of 10.2 percent.