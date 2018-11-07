Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Registers one goal, one assist versus Ducks
Toffoli scored one goal and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
Despite the Kings' struggles to begin the season, Toffoli has been an adequate contributor, finding himself second on the team in goals and fourth in assists. The forward's two points ties his season high for a single game and even though the team as a whole has struggled, Toffoli continues to be a bright spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old will attempt to continue his solid start Thursday when the Kings play host to the Wild.
More News
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Producing for struggling Kings•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots first goal of season•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Pots two Monday•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Ironman performance in 2017-18•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Puts up two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...