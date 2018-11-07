Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Registers one goal, one assist versus Ducks

Toffoli scored one goal and tallied an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

Despite the Kings' struggles to begin the season, Toffoli has been an adequate contributor, finding himself second on the team in goals and fourth in assists. The forward's two points ties his season high for a single game and even though the team as a whole has struggled, Toffoli continues to be a bright spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old will attempt to continue his solid start Thursday when the Kings play host to the Wild.