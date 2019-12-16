Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Riding point streak
Toffoli scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Detroit.
Toffoli deposited his ninth goal of the season to put the Kings up 4-0 in the third period. It was his third goal in the last four games and gave him seven points during that stretch. The 27-year-old should blow past the 13 goals he scored in 82 games last season and a return to 20-goal territory isn't out of the question.
