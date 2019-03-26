Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores and fights in win
Toffoli potted an empty net goal and added five PIM for fighting in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
The fight came first, as Toffoli dropped the mitts with former King Oscar Fantenberg. Toffoli then deposited his 13th goal of the season to seal the victory late in the third period. The 26-year-old has 31 points in 75 games in a down year for most Kings players across the board.
