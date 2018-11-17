Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores fifth goal in win over Hawks
Toffoli scored an unassisted goal on three shots with a plus-1 rating in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
After grabbing the puck just outside his own blue line midway through the second period, Toffoli carried it into the Chicago end and got credit for the first goal of the game when his passing attempt banked into the net off the skate of Duncan Keith. Toffoli snapped a three-game point drought in the process, and the 26-year-old winger now has a respectable five goals and 10 points in 18 games on the season.
