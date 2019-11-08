Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores late equalizer
Toffoli scored a goal and fired a team-high five shots on net during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.
It appeared as though Ottawa was going to win in regulation, but Toffoli's goal, scored with eight seconds remaining, sent the game into overtime. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in overtime to give the hosts a much-needed win while handing Los Angeles its sixth loss in seven games. With the goal, Toffoli now has eight points in 15 games this season.
